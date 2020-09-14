Biden praised Fudge for increasing the housing supply, lowering housing costs in the United States, and fighting against racism in housing.

“On Day 1,” The New York Times reported he said in a statement about her, “Marcia got to work rebuilding the Department of Housing and Urban Development, and over the past three years she has been a strong voice for expanding efforts to build generational wealth through homeownership and lowering costs and promoting fairness for America’s renters.”

The current chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, Nevada Rep. Steven Horsford, D-04, was also among the people to praise Fudge’s time as the leader of HUD, stating, “Under her leadership, the agency has supported nearly a quarter of a million Black people in purchasing a home and has taken significant steps to root out racial bias in the home appraisal process.”

As parting advice for her agency and whoever may lead it, Fudge has urged HUD to focus on tackling the nation’s homelessness crisis. Having done her part to address this issue and others related to housing in the U.S., Fudge now leaves those tasks to someone else as she retires after a long career in public life.