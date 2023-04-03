Ariana Grande and Mariah Carey are teaming up for the remix of Grande’s hit single, “yes, and?,” which drops on Friday.
On Wednesday, Grande shared a photo of the pair with the caption announcing the collaboration on Instagram.
“I cannot believe the words I am typing,” Grande wrote. “Yes, And? Remix featuring the one and only, queen of my heart and lifelong inspiration @mariahcarey is out this Friday!!!!!!!!”
She continued, “There are truly no words that suffice. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for this dream come true and for sprinkling your brilliance and magic on my little song @mariahcarey. It means more to me than I could ever possibly articulate and I cannot wait for everyone to hear this! I love you eternally !!!!!!!”
“Yes, And?” is the first single from Grande’s upcoming seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine, set for release on March 8. With the song opening up at No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart after dropping in January, Grande made history by becoming the first artist to debut in the Hot 100’s Top 10 with the lead single from each of her seven albums.
The song will likely gain more traction and popularity upon Carey’s collaboration.
The last time the two came together was on Carey’s version of “Oh, Santa!,” featuring Jennifer Hudson, released during the 2020 holiday season in Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special.