Martin Luther King III is speaking up for his family after hearing the recent comments of actor Jonathan Majors. Martin, who is the oldest son of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, said his mother was portrayed erroneously when Majors brought up her name during his interview on ABC News.
Majors, who was recently convicted after facing harassment and assault charges against his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, has made references to Coretta multiple times, Complex reported. During Majors’ trial, the court revealed audio of the actor telling Jabbari to behave like Coretta or Michelle Obama.
In his latest interview with ABC News, Majors once again mentioned the civil rights hero. This time, the 34-year-old actor compared Coretta to his new girlfriend, Meagan Good.
“She’s an angel,” Majors said about Good during the interview. “She’s held me down like a Coretta. I’m so blessed to have her. The relationship is still fresh but you know, I think I found her.”
Martin, who appeared in an interview with CNN anchor Victor Blackwell, was asked to respond to the comparison between Good and his mother.
“She was far more than just a prop,” Martin said about Coretta during the interview, per The Daily Beast. “Sometimes you have to be because you have to support your spouse, which is beyond, above and beyond, what she did. I think in the context of what was said, that plus the personification of all of the many things that mom did during her life with dad, and after dad’s life, the King holiday wouldn’t exist. We wouldn’t be talking about Martin Luther King Jr on Monday if it had not been for the work that my mom did.”
Previously, Bernice King also went to social media to defend her mother’s legacy after Majors made his comment.
“My mother wasn’t a prop,” she said. “She was a peace advocate before she met my father and was instrumental in him speaking out against the Vietnam War. Please understand… my mama was a force.”
My mother wasn’t a prop.
She was a peace advocate before she met my father and was instrumental in him speaking out against the Vietnam War.
Please understand…my mama was a force.
Here’s what I wrote about her a few years ago: https://t.co/qdCj7K5vXD#CorettaScottKing pic.twitter.com/8vhKBFm6oJ
— Be A King (@BerniceKing) January 9, 2024
Speaking to TMZ after facing backlash, Majors said he used Coretta’s name out of respect.
“My intention was to convey my utmost respect for Coretta Scott King, her achievements, and both her personal legacy and the one she shares with her husband, Dr. Martin Luther King,” he told TMZ.