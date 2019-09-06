Martin, who appeared in an interview with CNN anchor Victor Blackwell, was asked to respond to the comparison between Good and his mother.

“She was far more than just a prop,” Martin said about Coretta during the interview, per The Daily Beast. “Sometimes you have to be because you have to support your spouse, which is beyond, above and beyond, what she did. I think in the context of what was said, that plus the personification of all of the many things that mom did during her life with dad, and after dad’s life, the King holiday wouldn’t exist. We wouldn’t be talking about Martin Luther King Jr on Monday if it had not been for the work that my mom did.”