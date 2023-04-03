“Both Rema and Ayra Starr were unearthed through Instagram,” Mavin Global chief operating officer Tega Oghenejobo said in an interview with Blavity. “Rema’s standout freestyle performance of D’Prince’s song ‘Gucci Gang,’ which features Davido and Don Jazzy, caught D’Prince’s attention, initiating an intensive development process before his debut. Similarly, Ayra Starr’s compelling video showcasing her musical and vocal prowess led to her discovery by Don Jazzy, an invitation to the studio and further admission to the Mavin Academy for development, culminating in her EP release.”

