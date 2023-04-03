Over only a few years, Afrobeats went from being a niche genre to one of the most ubiquitous genres of the moment. Nowadays, you can’t go anywhere without hearing artists like Burna Boy, Tiwa Savage and Rema on the radio.
While this transition seemingly developed out of thin air, one record label has been instrumental in the genre’s growth, development and significant expansion. That record label is Mavin Records.
Extending beyond the glory of individual successes, Mavin Records has played an instrumental role in bolstering global traffic toward the Afrobeats genre.
Methodical about nurturing rising talent, some of their biggest stars include Rema, Tiwa Savage and Ayra Starr. Each of their success symbolizes the label’s ability to scout promising talent properly.
“Both Rema and Ayra Starr were unearthed through Instagram,” Mavin Global chief operating officer Tega Oghenejobo said in an interview with Blavity. “Rema’s standout freestyle performance of D’Prince’s song ‘Gucci Gang,’ which features Davido and Don Jazzy, caught D’Prince’s attention, initiating an intensive development process before his debut. Similarly, Ayra Starr’s compelling video showcasing her musical and vocal prowess led to her discovery by Don Jazzy, an invitation to the studio and further admission to the Mavin Academy for development, culminating in her EP release.”
In September, Mavin Records reached another milestone when Rema and Selena Gomez’s “Calm Down” hit 1 billion streams on Spotify, taking the label to uncharted heights.
“The collaboration’s success underscored the transformative impact of cross-cultural and cross-genre collaborations in both musical impact and business synergies,” Oghenejobo said. “This success reaffirms the significance of strategic partnerships and collaborations in creating impactful milestones.”
Among the many facets of its infrastructure, one chief ingredient behind the label’s alchemy is its leadership. Oghenejobo is a driving force behind the label’s increasingly massive success.
“Our distinguishing factor lies in our relentless pursuit of innovation across all facets of the music business,” Oghenejobo said. “We strive to set trends while empowering both musical talents and industry professionals. The emphasis on nurturing unsigned artists through the academy stands as a testament to our commitment. Furthermore, our pioneering move to officially sign songwriters and producers underlines our dedication to comprehensive talent development.”
With a background in marketing, brand partnerships and business development, Oghenejobo leads the team at Mavin Global. Known for being highly motivated, innovative and seasoned in Africa’s emergent entertainment industry, he has developed a reputation for being one of the leading figures of the new school of Africa’s entertainment industry executives.
In 2019, Mavin Records secured a multi-million-dollar equity investment partnership deal with TPG-backed Kupanda Holdings. Oghenejobo has supported some of Africa’s biggest and most promising global stars through this partnership while cultivating commercial value for stakeholders.
“The partnership with Kupanda Holdings marked a significant juncture propelling Mavin Global towards its envisioned trajectory,” Oghenejobo said. “It enabled the transition from Mavin Records to Mavin Global, expanding our horizons and facilitating a globalized sound with the support of their network and patience capital to grow in these international markets. Their partnership has been instrumental in our present trajectory and future growth.”
According to Spotify, the Afrobeats genre was streamed over 13 billion times on Spotify in 2022. This statistic is a testament to the genre’s growth, and it’s only becoming far-ranging as time passes.
“The genre’s rising popularity validates the collective efforts in advancing Afrobeats,” Oghenejobo said. “However, it’s a phase where consolidation is key. Strengthening the genre entails enhancing artistry, stagecraft, and exploring diverse avenues such as touring, film, TV syncs, licensing, merchandise, and gaming, all essential for solidifying its global footprint and consumption.”