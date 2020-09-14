One of the prominent allegations involves a charity that bears Henyard’s name, Tiffany Henyard Cares Foundation. As the charity has been accused of concealing what it’s done with the money it’s raised, Henyard has distanced herself from the organization. Through multiple questions about the charity, her attachment to the organization that bears her name remains unclear.

“I am not involved,” she claimed, specifying, “I am not on any board as it relates to the charity. I couldn’t tell you their day-to-day as it relates to the charity, but I do support everyone that is involved with a charity that relates to cancer,” referencing her mother’s battle against cancer.

When asked how a charity can operate in her name without her involvement, Henyard stated, “I appreciate anyone who utilizes my name.”

However, she did not elaborate on how the charity was founded in her name. She emphasized that her jobs are mayor and supervisor, not running any charities.

“I can’t answer to what nobody else does,” she said.

Shifting to the discussion that she has abused her security detail, taking police resources off the streets, Henyard emphasized, “I get threats all the time.”

Screenshots of multiple emails with racist, misogynistic insults and threats were shared with Blavity ahead of our conversation with the mayor.

“I am a young, African American woman that has seats that have never been done; I’m the first in both seats,” she added.

Henyard also characterized the online talk about her as “cyberbullying.” But she is adamant that these challenges won’t stop her from achieving her goals for the community, which include a mental health outreach program for local youth, opening a second police station and reopening a community pool as well as other public facilities.

There is no doubt that Henyard has had the support of the public, winning election in February 2021 with 82 percent of the vote. She’s cited how she’s brought $20 million in investments to Dolton, including $3 million in ARPA grant funds for operative funds and a $2 million IEPA grant to improve water system quality.

The funds are also said to be used for to “produce violence prevention programs, capital improvements, infrastructure improvements, [and] operating expenses including but not limited to the Senior & Veteran Roof and Window Program and the initiation of a digital water meter installation.”