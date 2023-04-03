“I just throw on a beat. I just throw a subject out there, and I just want to see what her vocabulary looks like. And that’s one reason why I started doing it because I just wanted to see what her vocabulary was, how good she could put stuff in a sentence … in a fun way,” he told Complex in a May 2023 interview.

“It actually helped her because when she went to take her test for school, she scored so high in that part. They were amazed at how high she scored just from memory and doing other things,” he added.