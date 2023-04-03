The Morrill Act of 1860 gave states 30,000 acres to establish public colleges and universities nationwide. In 1890, a second Morrill Act was passed to allow Black Americans to start their land-grant schools because of the discrimination and exclusion of Black students. These schools included institutions such as Florida A&M University, Kentucky State University, Prairie View A&M University and North Carolina A&T State University.

Some Maryland officials believe the underfunding is higher than the number shared by the Biden administration.