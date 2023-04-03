The announcement comes as O’Neal signed a letter of intent with the University of Florida last November. She joined the Florida Gators’s women’s basketball team after receiving offers from seven other colleges, including her father’s alma mater, LSU, and other institutions such as Arizona State and UCLA.

“My family was just there to support me. I was pressuring myself to make a decision, but I learned I had to be patient. And I did make this decision on my own,” O’Neal said about her decision, according to ESPN.