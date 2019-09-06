Megan Thee Stallion‘s latest single, “Hiss,” has skyrocketed to the top of of the Billboard Hot 100 in its first week.
As Billboard reports, the song accumulated over 29 million streams and nearly 3 million radio airplay audience impressions, as well as 104,000 downloads, making it ascend to the top of the leaderboard. It his her first solo chart-topper and her third overall following “Savage (Remix)” with Beyoncé and “WAP” with Cardi B. She is also just the third female rapper to debut at No. 1, following Lauryn Hill and Nicki Minaj. Additionally, she and Minaj are the only female rappers to debut multiple songs at No. 1.
Megan thanked her producer LilJuMadeDaBeat as she went to Instagram on Feb. 5 to reflect on her latest achievement.
“My first SOLO DEBUT # 1,” Megan wrote. “We made so much HISSTORY with this one ! JU remember we used to sit at your living room table making beats! Now we got our first # 1 together!!!
The 28-year-old star also gave a shoutout to her longtime friend and producer Bankroll Got It.
“@liljumadedabeat I think me and @bankrollgotit met during an intense game of paper rock scissors at a party in 2021 and we’ve been locked in ever since,” Megan’s caption continued. “Hotties we got THEE ALBUM AND THEE HOT GIRL SUMMER TOUR NEXT 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Lets stay focused and stay positive and keep going up !!! Ps. YES IM ABOUT TO START PLANNING THEE HOTTIE PARTY LETS GET THE HENNESSYYYY.”
As Megan continued to express gratitude, she highlighted some of the records she had already smashed with the track. The song, according to Megan’s post, became the fastest-selling single of 2024. Additionally, it’s the biggest first week for a solo female rap song in Spotifiy’s history.
Recently, the Houston native reached another pivotal moment in her career by signing a ground-breaking distribution deal with Warner Music Group. As Blavity previously reported, the deal allows Megan to get distribution and marketing services from Warner while maintaining the rights to her master recordings and publishing.
“This is the beginning of an exciting new chapter of my life and career,” Megan said in a statement, according to Rolling Stone. “I’m really focused on building an empire and growing as an entrepreneur, so I’m proud to take this next step in my journey and work with Max Lousada and the entire Warner Music Group team in this new capacity. I know we’re going to create history together.”
Last year, Megan became an independent artist after splitting from 1501 Certified Entertainment. WMG Recorded Music CEO Max Lousada described the young star as “an artistic force and a mogul in the making.”
“So many relate to her remarkable story and have witnessed her come into her power on her own terms,” Lousada said in a statement obtained by Rolling Stone. “At Warner, we’re creating an environment where original talents can explore both their creativity and entrepreneurialism, while building long-term careers.”
Congrats on all the accolades, Megan!