Megan Thee Stallion‘s latest single, “Hiss,” has skyrocketed to the top of of the Billboard Hot 100 in its first week.

As Billboard reports, the song accumulated over 29 million streams and nearly 3 million radio airplay audience impressions, as well as 104,000 downloads, making it ascend to the top of the leaderboard. It his her first solo chart-topper and her third overall following “Savage (Remix)” with Beyoncé and “WAP” with Cardi B. She is also just the third female rapper to debut at No. 1, following Lauryn Hill and Nicki Minaj. Additionally, she and Minaj are the only female rappers to debut multiple songs at No. 1.