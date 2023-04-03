Megan Thee Stallion returns with her first single of 2024, “Hiss,” and the whole internet is buzzing! Following the release of “Cobra” in November, the newly indie artist is expressing herself fearlessly as she confronts those who hold unjustified opinions about her life.
The 28-year-old rapper first teased “Hiss” on Monday with a graphic of the song’s title on her Instagram account. She then shared a blazing voiceover on Wednesday, preparing fans for the highly anticipated release.
“I just wanna kick this s**t off by saying, ‘F**k y’all!” she says in the clip to introduce the track. “I ain’t gotta clear my name on a motherf**kin thang. Every time I get mentioned, one of y’all b***h a** n***as get 24 hours of attention. I’m finna get this s**t off my chest and lay it to rest, let’s go!”
On Friday, fellow rapper Nicki Minaj had a few choice words for The Houston Hottie over “Hiss” lyrics allegedly aimed at her and her husband.
Meg started off the three-minute track by rapping about herself and then referenced Megan’s Law, a series of laws in the United States that require law enforcement authorities to notify the public about convicted sex offenders residing in their communities.
“These hoes don’t be mad at Megan, these hoes mad at Megan’s Law/ I don’t really know what the problem is, but I guarantee y’all don’t want me to start/ B***h, you a p***y, never finna check me/ Every chance you get, bet your weak a** won’t address me,” Meg raps in the song.
Her lyrics are an apparent reference to Nicki’s husband, Kenneth Petty, who in 2022 was sentenced to a year of house arrest after failing to register as a sex offender, per Uproxx.
Shortly after the release, Minaj hopped on Instagram Live and repeatedly played an unreleased track in a fiery response to Meg.
“Bad b***h, she like six foot, I call her Big Foot/ The b***h fell off, I said, ‘Get up on your good foot,'” Minaj raps as she references Meg’s injuries after being shot in the foot by Tory Lanez in 2020.
OOP! Nicki Minaj quickly responds to the shots Megan Thee Stallion threw on her newly released "HISS" by teasing a diss song and liking tweets of Meg being shot.
“The btch fell off, I said get up on your good foot… you have 3 Grammys and you have to learn how to rap on beat.” pic.twitter.com/O5bXjcIc6b
While revisiting the viral incident, Minaj also mocked Meg’s rapping abilities, saying, “You have three Grammys and you have to learn how to rap on the beat and be comfortable in the music,” then she imitated her.
The two musicians continued the back-and-forth subliminal digs at each other on Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter.
Meg’s “Hiss” is a follow-up to the success of “Cobra,” which peaked at No. 32 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Friday afternoon following the single release, the rapper also dropped the music video.
With flashy backdrops, it is clear that thematically, the image in the video is solely her, sans background dancers or props.
It’s Meg season!