Taking complete autonomy over her musical output and production, “Hiss” will be the second single she releases under her independent record label and entertainment company, Hot Girl Productions, Billboard reported. As we previously reported, Meg secured a “distribution and services” deal with Warner Music Group.

“This part of my album is definitely very much funded by Megan Thee Stallion because you know we trying to get off. … Y’all know what’s the tea,” Megan Thee Stallion said on Instagram Live. “But I have no label right now, and we’re doing everything funded straight out of Megan Thee Stallion’s pockets. So, the budget is coming from me. Motherf**king Hot Girl Productions. The next s**t y’all about to see is all straight from Megan Thee Stallion. Megan Thee Stallion’s brain, Megan Thee Stallion’s wallet. We in my pockets, hotties, so let’s do our big one.”