On top of all her new music and independent moves, Megan Thee Stallion has even more she’s striving to achieve. Recently, Thee Houston Hottie announced she would drop her third studio album and headline the Hot Girl Summer Tour later this year.
“Oh, we’ve having the tour this year. The Hot Girl Sumer tour is going to be 2024, summertime,” she said during her Tuesday appearance on Good Morning America. “I feel like I’ve never been able to be outside doing my own thing during the summer, since like 2019. So this is going to be the first time that I drop an album on time for the summer. I do want to give the hotties the Megan Thee Stallion experience.”
EXCLUSIVE ANNOUNCEMENT: Good news @theestallion fans! Megan Thee Stallion says her Hot Girl Summer Tour is hitting the road in 2024! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/S7mRueLZQ8
— Good Morning America (@GMA) January 30, 2024
In conjunction with the Traumazine star’s positive news, she’s been on the other side of an active feud with Nicki Minaj. On Friday, she dropped “Hiss,” where she most evidently took shots at Nicki and Drake. The acclaimed single is tracking to debut near the top of the Billboard Hot 100.
On Monday, Nicki Minaj retaliated with her controversial rebuttal, “Big Foot,” throwing shade at Megan, making fun of her career, her deceased mother, Holly Thomas, and much more.
As for their conflict, the fire is ablaze and will likely only build as things get more intense before Meg hits the road in her first headlining tour this summer.