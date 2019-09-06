Megan Thee Stallion is once again teaming up with Planet Fitness to launch merch promoting mental health and highlighting fitness. Thee Hottie Drop features matching crop tops and sweatpants with special slogans like, “Bad B**ches Have Bad Days Too.” There are also high-rise socks that reads, “Real Hot Girl Fit.”
According to a press release, 100% of the profits from the merch will benefit Megan’s Pete & Thomas Foundation, as well as the SeekHer foundation, which advocates for mental care for women.
In 2022, Megan launched the Pete & Thomas Foundation to honor her late parents. The nonprofit provides essential resources for women, children and seniors in the underserved areas of Houston, aka Megan’s hometown.
“This second merchandise line with Planet Fitness further shows that we all have bad days — and that’s OK,” Megan stated in an emailed press release. “When I’m not feeling myself, I know that hitting the gym, getting my body moving, and throwing on something cute and comfy will immediately improve my day — both mentally and physically. I hope to encourage everyone to do the same with this new exclusive apparel collaboration.”
Thee Hottie Drop is available until March 31 (or while supplies last) and can be purchased at Planet Fitness’ website.
Jamie Medeiros, chief brand officer at Planet Fitness, talked more about the objective of the company’s partnership with the Grammy-winning rapper.
“We saw huge demand for the first merch collection we launched in partnership with Megan, and are excited to offer new apparel items to continue making everyone feel confident and comfortable both in and outside of the gym,” Medeiros said in a statement. “Launching this new collection to support Megan’s foundation and SeekHer Foundation is so important to us, because we want to help empower women to help them feel their best selves wherever they are in life.”