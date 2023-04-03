Reneé Rapp made her Saturday Night Live debut as last week’s musical guest and appeared in a sketch before performing with Megan Thee Stallion, who made a surprise appearance.
According to Deadline, Mean Girls star Rachel McAdams introduced the pop singer to the Studio 8H stage for her second performance, singing “Not My Fault” from the new Mean Girls movie.
Rapp took the stage wearing an all-black two-piece ensemble, accompanied by several backup dancers dressed in pink alongside a pink three-tiered cake.
Halfway through the performance, the cake turned to reveal Meg inside, surprising the SNL audience and viewers as the pair delivered an unforgettable performance.
The three-minute number circulated on X, formerly known as Twitter, with users raving over Rapp’s musical debut on the late-night live sketch comedy show.
“i’m sorry but renee rap being able to get rachel mcadams AND megan thee stallion to support her in her first snl appearance?? MOTHER STATUS SECURED,” one user said with a GIF.
“Renee Rapp got introduced by THE RACHEL MCADAMS to then proceed to sing with MEGAN THEE STALLION IN SNL HOSTED BT JACOB ELORDI??? This woman won life,” another wrote.
“Renee Rapp and Megan Thee Stallion first performance together!! This snl was for the girlzzzz🤣,” a third user said.
“renee rapp, megan thee stallion and rachel mcadams doing the spider man meme but regina george style ✨,” another user wrote with a photo.
Rapp and Megan attended the Mean Girls premiere earlier this month, with the Houston native praising the 24-year-old and saying how she had always wanted to work with her.
“I love Reneé. As soon as I met her I was like, ‘Oh, you my friend. OK.’ I love it. I love her and I love Mean Girls,” Megan told Entertainment Tonight. “It was only right they had to call the H-Town hottie out here. I been calling myself the Black Regina George for, like, ever. And here I am. This is really my dream, so I’m so happy. I’m excited to be a part of this.”
Rapp shared similar sentiments about the rapper, who she described as a “talented” and “resilient” person.
“I love Megan. Megan is the greatest. Megan is the greatest,” she said. “She’s, like, the coolest person and is also incredibly talented and works really, really, really hard. Like, works really hard. She is also, obviously, very resilient, and she didn’t have to be. I think she’s really incredible.” she told ET.