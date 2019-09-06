Megan Thee Stallion is celebrating a historic moment in her career. The Grammy-winning rapper announced on Feb. 2 that she inked a major deal with Warner Music Group. The Houston native will receive distribution and marketing services from the music and entertainment company while also preserving the rights to her master recordings and publishing.

“This is the beginning of an exciting new chapter of my life and career,” the 28-year-old said in a statement, Rolling Stone reported. “I’m really focused on building an empire and growing as an entrepreneur, so I’m proud to take this next step in my journey and work with Max Lousada and the entire Warner Music Group team in this new capacity. I know we’re going to create history together.”