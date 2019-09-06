Megan Thee Stallion is celebrating a historic moment in her career. The Grammy-winning rapper announced on Feb. 2 that she inked a major deal with Warner Music Group. The Houston native will receive distribution and marketing services from the music and entertainment company while also preserving the rights to her master recordings and publishing.
“This is the beginning of an exciting new chapter of my life and career,” the 28-year-old said in a statement, Rolling Stone reported. “I’m really focused on building an empire and growing as an entrepreneur, so I’m proud to take this next step in my journey and work with Max Lousada and the entire Warner Music Group team in this new capacity. I know we’re going to create history together.”
Megan’s entertainment and music brand, Hot Girl Productions, plans to release several projects in partnership with Warner Music Group, which will help with radio promotion and other marketing services. Hot Girl Productions has already released Megan’s “Cobra” and “Hiss” singles. As she proceeds with the new agreement with Warner, Megan will maintain creative control of her work. She can also bring other artists to work with her brand.
Megan showed a massive appreciation for her fans as she announced the news on Instagram.
“Thank you GOD 🙏🏽 Hotties today HISSTORY was made !!!” she wrote to her nearly 32 million followers. “Today I signed a distribution deal with my new family @warnermusic where I maintain my INDEPENDENCE as an artist anddd OWN MY MASTERS AND PUBLISHING.”
She continued, “This is thee first deal of its kind !!! I hope artist still on the come up or even artists who are already established never get discouraged by all the obstacles that come with this industry! Even with all the odds against me I fought for MYSELF.”
WMG Recorded Music CEO Max Lousada raved about Megan, who became an independent artist in 2023.
“Meg is not just a superstar. She’s an artistic force and a mogul in the making – authentic and unapologetic in defining her own unique place in the cultural landscape,” Lousada said in a statement, according to Rolling Stone. “So many relate to her remarkable story and have witnessed her come into her power on her own terms. At Warner, we’re creating an environment where original talents can explore both their creativity and entrepreneurialism, while building long-term careers.”
Blavity reported that Megan split from 1501 Certified Entertainment last fall. She also maintains a management deal with Roc Nation going forward.
“Megan continues to be an absolute trailblazer. This new chapter with Warner Music Group will shift the landscape in the music industry and empower other independent artists to follow in her footsteps and claim their power,” Roc Nation CEO Desiree Perez said in a statement to Rolling Stone. “It’s also a testament to Max’s ability to reimagine the relationships that major music companies can engage in with independent artists.”
Congrats Meg!