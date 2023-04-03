The rapper wants to forge her own path despite her father already being a respected figure in the industry.

“A lot of people would say [that he could just make a call and put me on], but at the end of the day, you gotta put in the work,” she told Shaoliiin Entertainment. “He could do that, but he’d rather see me work for it and really push, but he’s gonna support one thousand gajillion trillion percent. But he wants to see the work, too.”