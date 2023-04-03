Method Man’s daughter is embarking on a career of her own in the music industry. Cheyenne Smith released a new rap single on Feb. 21. On “Boujee & Ghetto,” she raps in a luxury car while going back to her father’s home grounds in Staten Island.
Smith released another single in January, “Hair and Nails,” with drill-inspired beats. The music video portrays her rapping in a beauty salon and performing on a stage in front of fans.
The rapper wants to forge her own path despite her father already being a respected figure in the industry.
“A lot of people would say [that he could just make a call and put me on], but at the end of the day, you gotta put in the work,” she told Shaoliiin Entertainment. “He could do that, but he’d rather see me work for it and really push, but he’s gonna support one thousand gajillion trillion percent. But he wants to see the work, too.”
She isn’t the only child of a Wu-Tang Clan member to have launched a music career.
The son of Ghostface Killah’s son, Sun God, as well as the son of Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Young Dirty Bastard, have both been featured in their fathers’ songs, according to Vibe.