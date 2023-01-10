Michael B. Jordan‘s Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic is back for its third year. The annual event, taking place this year at the Prudential Center in his hometown of Newark, New Jersey on Feb. 3, was created by director, actor, and entrepreneur Michael B. Jordan, WME Sports (the sports division of WME, an Endeavor company), Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment and Horizon Sports & Experiences again features doubleheader of HBCU men’s basketball games.

This year’s included the first-ever SWAC conference matchup at the Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic, between Grambling State and Jackson State, as well as one of the oldest rivalries in sports, Hampton University and Howard University. For the third straight year, the showcase airs on TNT.

Part of the proceeds from the basketball showcase will support organizations focused on advancing Black educational institutions and the local Newark community. Continuing an experience that has been beloved by fans in previous years, the participating schools will again bring their respective bands, who will perform during game breaks and participate in a battle of the bands during halftime of their own game. The Invesco QQQ Legacy Classic also features a welcome party with a kickoff concert, a sports and entertainment summit and a college fair so that attendees can learn more about the offerings of HBCUs.

Ahead of the annual event Michael B. Jordan spoke with Blavity and discussed how it adds to his personal legacy of paying it forward.