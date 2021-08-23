As part of his New Year’s Eve Instagram posts, Michael Strahan shared pictures of his daughter Isabella Strahan modeling for a major campaign with Sephora.

“So proud of my beautiful and amazing daughter, @isabellastrahan on her first big campaign. Proud of you 👏🏾🙌🏾 #GirlDad,” he wrote in the caption of his post.

The 52-year-old carousel featured three photos of his daughter. Each campaign photo showcases the makeup brand’s latest eye products. The 20-year-old is seen wearing her red tresses in multiple braids, a bright green shadow on her lids, and long lashes from the Sephora collection. The proud father grabbed two pictures screenshotted from the website and a third taken in-store of her photo on display.

“THATS MY SISTER,” Isabella’s twin sister Sophia wrote in the comments.

Last year, the Good Morning America host beamed with pride watching Isabella make her runway debut at the Sherri Hill New York Bridal Fashion Week show, People reported.

Strahan posted a video to his Instagram, showing behind-the-scenes footage of the show.

“Very proud of you, @isabellastrahan, for crushing your first runway this weekend for @sherrihill!!!!” Strahan wrote. “As a parent, there is nothing like watching your child succeed at what they love with a smile on their face! #ProudDad #GirlDad.”

He captured Isabella getting her makeup done and walking down the runway in a black sweetheart gown, with her red hair cascading. Michael also hired his daughter to be the face of his clothing brand last year. Within one year, Isabella has stayed dedicated to a fruitful modeling career.