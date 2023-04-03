According to CBS Sports, the Fab Five comprised Chris Webber, Jalen Rose, Juwan Howard, Jimmy King and Ray Jackson, and the iconic quintet played a crucial role in redefining the game during their time at Michigan. The group sat courtside at Monday’s game to support Howard as he coached the Wolverines in a 73-65 defeat over the Buckeyes.

“It was a special moment,” Howard said. “I expect that this won’t be the last.”

“It’s really cool to be here, but it’s better to be here as family,” Chris Webber said, according to Tony Garcia from the Detroit Free Press. “If it took 100 years, I’d wait that long to be here, sincerely. So it feels great.”