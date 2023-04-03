The University of Michigan’s legendary Fab Five reunited for the first time since they played three decades ago, attending Monday’s game against Ohio State at the Crisler Center.
According to CBS Sports, the Fab Five comprised Chris Webber, Jalen Rose, Juwan Howard, Jimmy King and Ray Jackson, and the iconic quintet played a crucial role in redefining the game during their time at Michigan. The group sat courtside at Monday’s game to support Howard as he coached the Wolverines in a 73-65 defeat over the Buckeyes.
“It was a special moment,” Howard said. “I expect that this won’t be the last.”
“It’s really cool to be here, but it’s better to be here as family,” Chris Webber said, according to Tony Garcia from the Detroit Free Press. “If it took 100 years, I’d wait that long to be here, sincerely. So it feels great.”
The Fab Five reunited at Michigan for the first time since their playing days 👏
(via @BigTenNetwork) pic.twitter.com/iIQYsEV6SO
— Ball Don’t Lie (@Balldontlie) January 15, 2024
The Fab Five played a pivotal role in NCAA history as they achieved unprecedented success on the court, reaching the NCAA Championship games in 1992 and 1993. However, according to The Associated Press, the organization removed those appearances after a 2002 federal investigation determined that Webber had accepted money illegally during his time at the university.
At the time, the NCAA forced Webber to stay away from the team for years since college players couldn’t make their own money. However, the rules have changed since then, and the organization now permits players to monetize their name, likeness and image.
“I’m glad to see that guys are able to monetize on their image and likeness,” Webber said, per AP.
Despite the two Final Four banners being removed, Rose believes the Fab Five should be honored for their contribution to college basketball.
“It would be awesome if Michigan would consider retiring the numbers of the Fab Five,” Rose said, per AP. “Or, one banner with all of our numbers on it.”
Howard commented on the group being together again, “It was a special moment,” the AP reported. “I expect that this won’t be the last.”