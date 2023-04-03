“We are thrilled to open this fabrication and training facility, which reflects our ongoing commitment to excellence in the maritime industry,” Mills said in a news release statement. “This facility will serve as a hub for skill development, knowledge enhancement, and innovation, ensuring that our workforce remains at the forefront of the maritime sector.”

Mills Marine and Ship Repair was established on Feb. 22, 2012, with only a few employees. Since then, the company has grown significantly, now employing over 100, according to the Virginia Pilot.