Morgan State University will participate in this Sunday’s AFC Championship game in a major way. The Choir will be performing the National Anthem before kickoff.
“It’s the closest we will ever get to being a rockstar like Beyoncé or Taylor Swift,” Dr. Eric Conway, Morgan State University Choir Director, told CBS News.
Conway has led the Choir for over two decades. They have performed on almost every continent so far. One of their gigs included singing for former President Obama in 2015.
“What an honor. They could have asked anyone in the world, but they asked the Morgan State University choir,” Conway added.
The game will occur at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, with the Kansas City Chiefs playing against the Baltimore Ravens at 3 p.m. ET. The Morgan State University Choir will be performing in front of over 70,000 fans at the stadium and tens of millions of viewers at home.
Choir members are looking forward to the experience.
“You get to, like, see everyone surrounding you, and they’re all cheering, so you really feel the encouragement of the space,” Jah Hughes told the news outlet.