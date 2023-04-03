Morgan States tapped Kenny Monday as head coach to help the team rebuild its program, which he said is no easy feat.

“Yeah, it’s a difficult, difficult thing,” he told theGrio. “It’s hard, but it’s getting better every day. It’s just getting the administration and the university up to speed on what wrestling looks like and what it feels like, the requirements, and the recruiting process. That’s probably the biggest hurdle other than just building the team.”

Not only was Monday an NCAA champion at Oklahoma State, he was also the country’s first Black wrestler to win an Olympic gold medal. He became a three-time Olympian by winning both gold and silver medals.