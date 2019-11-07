Popular YouTube creator MrBeast has found himself in hot water as of late, after an old clip of the 26-year-old as a teen using racist and homophobic language went viral.

In a statement provided by MrBeast’s representative, the content creator, who’s real name is Jimmy Donaldson, admitted to using “inappropriate language” in the past “while trying to be funny,” Variety reported.

“When Jimmy was a teenager he acted like many kids and used inappropriate language while trying to be funny,” the statement reads. “Over the years he has repeatedly apologized and has learned that increasing influence comes with increased responsibility to be more aware and more sensitive to the power of language. After making some bad jokes and other mistakes when he was younger, as an adult he has focused on engaging with the MrBeast community to work together on making a positive impact around the world.”

The clip in question was from one of Donaldson’s livestreams filmed in 2017, and it was resurfaced on X, formerly known as Twitter, by YouTuber Rosanna Pansino. In the clip, Donaldson reads a watcher’s comment that asked about “selling N-word for $400 money,” according to Variety. Donaldson replied, “The most I would pay is probably 300 [dollars]. Sorry, 400 is just out of my price range for that type of thing,” per the outlet.

Later, Donaldson berates another watcher, saying, “Shut the f*ck up, you stupid f****t.” The video also includes a viewer repeatedly using the N-word in the livestream’s chat. Donaldson later asks the audience to stop using the slur, Variety reported.

This isn’t Donaldson’s first controversy — last week, the creator was hit with allegations that one of his co-hosts, Ava Kris Tyson, participated in the “grooming” of a minor. Donaldson addressed the controversy, writing on X that he was “disgusted and opposed to such unacceptable acts.”

“I will allow the independent investigators the necessary time to conduct a comprehensive investigation and will take any further actions based on their findings,” he continued.

Donaldson recently signed a deal with Prime Video to create Beast Games, a reality competition show where the winner will walk away with a $5 million cash prize. The show will follow 1,000 participants compete for the prize. A premiere date has yet to be announced.