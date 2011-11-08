TikTok star Mrs. Netta is known for showing off the delicious meals she whips up for her partner Charles, but she let someone else handle the cooking this week.

AL.com shared the citings of Mrs. Netta and Charles as they made their way around Birmingham, visiting the city’s hottest restaurants. The viral couple’s first stop was for a sweet treat at K&J’s Elegant Pastries on Jan. 21. Celebrity baker and chef Kristal Bryant served them her famous milkshakes. Mrs. Netta marveled at Bryant’s red velvet cheesecake and Oreo cheesecake milkshakes. “Oh my God, this is so beautiful!” she said.

The sugar-coated event almost turned sour when Mrs. Netta caught Bryant attempting to feed Charles ice cream while Mrs. Netta went to use the restroom. Although Mrs. Netta had to tell Bryant that was a no-no, she still told her TikTok audience how delicious the milkshakes tatsed.

“Me and Charles went by @kjselegantpastries in Birmingham, AL for some GOOOOOOOOOOD dessert and the lady tried to feed my man! I know it’s on!!!!! Don’t NOBODY feed Charles BUT ME,” her Instagram caption read.