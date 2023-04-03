Muni Long’s song “Made for Me” has inspired fans to create their own challenges and videos on social media. A TikToker named Praises Allen posted a video of herself dancing and lip-syncing to the song in the aisles of a T.J. Maxx store earlier this month.
She is seen dancing in blue plaid pajamas on TikTok, which has garnered over 6.5 million views.
“Ughh muni know she snapped so hard,” she captioned her post.
Seeing the success encountered by her first post, the TikToker posted two other videos featuring the same song and outfit. She racked up millions of additional views. Other social media users decided to take on the virality of her content and post their own videos dancing to the song in the aisles of stores, supermarkets and in school hallways.
Like where have you been??? @Mia 🙂 we so goofy😭 #fyp #school #viral #contentcreator #content #highschool #nofriends #fypp #foryou #henrycounty
It was only a matter of time until Muni Long saw the viral trend and decided to recreate it on her account. The R&B artist danced to the track in green plaid pajamas.
“I was honestly honored. I was really shocked. I couldn’t believe she saw the video,” Allen told Yahoo News. “When I saw her re-create the video, I was like, ‘Omg, I really started a trend.’ Muni is so talented. I’m so glad she is getting her flowers.”
Crazy part is I got these from Target bout Dec 19 and I ALMOST bought the blue ones but they ain’t have my size. 😅
Long released the official music video for “Made for Me” last week, with the track now entering the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Two other singles were featured in the chart, such as the 2022 track “Hrs & Hrs,” which peaked at No. 16, and “Angel,” which featured Kodak Black, NLE Choppa, Jimin and JVKE earlier this year.