Mya recently slayed the internet with her stunning tribute to music icon Sade.
The Grammy-winning artist posted a series of photos on her Instagram embodying the timeless style of Sade.
The black-and-white images featured Mya sporting a crisp white button-up shirt and jeans. She accessorized the look with large hoop earrings and Sade’s signature slick-back braided ponytail.
In one photo, Mya is seated, showing off a pair of sky-high heels. A second image highlights the singer’s striking side profile. The following photos capture her striking a pose and staring into the camera. The final post is artwork (inspired by Sade’s Love Deluxe album) for her 2014 single, “Space,” which the singer let fans know is now available for streaming on all platforms.
The singer captions the collection of photos as “Sade Homage,” followed by the list of credits for the single and photoshoot. Although fans were happy to learn they could now stream the single, they were more shocked at how much the singer resembled Sade.
“So you playing Sade in the biopic,” said one follower, emphasized with several eyeball emojis.
Another jokingly referred to Sade’s 1984 breakthrough hit, writing, “I see you Smoove Operator.”
“I soooooo thought you were her omg,” said one follower, which seemed to be the consensus of the comments.
This is not the first time Mya has expressed her admiration for Sade. Recently, Madame Noir shared an expert from a 2019 interview the singer did with Action Entertainment, where she shared her eagerness to immortalize the soulful singer if ever approached about a movie role.
“I would absolutely, no hesitation play her. It’s a compliment to be compared to her. Absolutely. I adore her,” she said at the time. “I’m a big fan, and she exudes so much grace and class and sensuality. She’s the bomb dot com.”
Mya emerged on the music scene in 1998 with her single “It’s All About Me,” featuring Dru Hill frontman Sisqo. In June, she dropped a video for the 25th-anniversary remix of the single.
She continued commemorating the special anniversary by launching a social media campaign allowing fans to vote on their favorite “Mya Moments” from over the past decades. The singer has shared clips from previous music videos, memorable interviews and red-carpet appearances throughout her career.
