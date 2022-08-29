Mya recently slayed the internet with her stunning tribute to music icon Sade.

The Grammy-winning artist posted a series of photos on her Instagram embodying the timeless style of Sade.

The black-and-white images featured Mya sporting a crisp white button-up shirt and jeans. She accessorized the look with large hoop earrings and Sade’s signature slick-back braided ponytail.

In one photo, Mya is seated, showing off a pair of sky-high heels. A second image highlights the singer’s striking side profile. The following photos capture her striking a pose and staring into the camera. The final post is artwork (inspired by Sade’s Love Deluxe album) for her 2014 single, “Space,” which the singer let fans know is now available for streaming on all platforms.

The singer captions the collection of photos as “Sade Homage,” followed by the list of credits for the single and photoshoot. Although fans were happy to learn they could now stream the single, they were more shocked at how much the singer resembled Sade.

“So you playing Sade in the biopic,” said one follower, emphasized with several eyeball emojis.

Another jokingly referred to Sade’s 1984 breakthrough hit, writing, “I see you Smoove Operator.”

“I soooooo thought you were her omg,” said one follower, which seemed to be the consensus of the comments.