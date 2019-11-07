The NAACP Image Awards are right around the corner and the ceremony is celebrating Black achievements across genres and sectors. Blitz Bazawule’s The Color Purple, Quinta Brunson’s Abbott Elementary, and Victoria Monét’s Grammy-winning, history-making album, Jaguar II, are some of the many Black-led projects that earned a nomination. Ahead of the big night, here are our picks of the best in each category.

Outstanding Album: Jaguar II

Monét’s buttery R&B album Jaguar II was one of the most influential projects of 2023. With hits like “On My Mama,” which spawned a viral TikTok dance, thanks to Sean Bankhead’s infectious choreography, and “Hollywood,” which made Monet’s 2-year-old daughter, Hazel, the youngest Grammy Award nominee in history, Jaguar II showed the singer’s prowess as a vocalist, songwriter and producer. The album is already considered a staple of its genre.

Outstanding Female Artist: Victoria Monet

Monét’s 15-year career makes her more deserving than most for this award. She’s co-written smash hit songs like Ariana Grande’s “7 Rings” and “Do It” by Chloe x Halle, and her patient hustle makes the success of her latest album, Jaguar II, even sweeter. Monét has and continues to define what R&B is and can be. Her impact on the genre is undeniable, and it’s sure to be a lasting one.

Entertainer of the Year: Usher

Few artists had a better year than Usher. From Keke Palmer-gate to his grandiose Super Bowl Halftime Show performance a few weeks ago, the singer proved that he’s a once-in-a-generation talent. His most recent hits, including “Ruin” with Pheelz and “Good Good,” prove that no one knows how to make a familiar but fresh hit like Usher does.

Social Media Personality of the Year: Angel Laketa Moore

Comedian, actor and content creator Angel Laketa Moore had everyone thirsty for tequila and a good time with “One Margarita (Margarita Song),” a track inspired by a viral moment on Moore’s podcast, Here’s the Thing, with All Def Digital alum Kevin Fredericks, aka KevOnStage. One scroll through Moore’s TikTok, where she posts a wide array of hilarious content, will have viewers belly laughing.

Outstanding Actor: John Boyega

Juel Taylor’s They Cloned Tyrone came out smack dab in the middle of last year’s #Barbenheimer hysteria, distracting from this fresh and fun Netflix joint. Jon Boyega anchored this alternative comedy with ease, and his performance has been underappreciated this awards season.

Outstanding Actress: Teyana Taylor

As much as Halle Bailey’s performance in The Little Mermaid was charming and revolutionary and Fantasia Barrino was a force in The Color Purple, Taylor has long-deserved her flowers as an actress. A Thousand and One saw her best performance yet, portraying a single mother who fiercely loves her son. Taylor shows the chops of a major more seasoned actor in the movie, and her memorable work will likely stand the test of time.

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series: India Amarterfio

Bridgerton was already an institution when Amarterfio joined it’s latest incarnation: Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story. She held her own and then some while portraying a younger version of the eponymous protagonist. And it’s worth noting the significance of seeing a Black lead in a show set in 19th century England.

Outstanding Drama: Black Cake

Black Cake was one of the most exciting shows of 2023. Based on the novel of the same name by Charmaine Wilkerson, the Hulu series saw moving performances by its leads — Chipo Chung, Mia Isaac, Adrienne Warren and Ashley Thomas — and the poignant unraveling of a powerful story.