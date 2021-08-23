In the presence of family and friends, Natalia Bryant celebrated her 21st birthday. At the birthday celebration for Vanessa and Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter on Friday, Kelly Rowland, Russell Wilson, Winnie Harlow and Ciara were among the famous guests.

On Instagram, Vanessa, 41, shared some lovely black-and-white photos from Natalia’s birthday celebration. The images featured Natalia posing with her loved ones. One sweet moment was captured with Pau Gasol and his wife, Cat Gasol and Sabrina Ionescu. Another picture shows Natalia and Inoescu sharing a sweet hug as they smile at the camera.

“Some sweet pics from last night ❤️📸 21! 🎉🎂🥰😘 @nataliabryant 🥂,” Vanessa wrote in her caption.

The birthday girl was all smiles as she donned an Area red mini dress with glittery hearts and ruffles on the bustier. She also shared a solo photo from the night, posing inside the vintage-style photo booth with a big smile.

“NDB 21🍸,” she captioned the post.

On Friday night, her mother paid tribute to her daughter with an Instagram post ahead of the party.

“Happy birthday, 21st birthday, @nataliabryant!!! We love you so much!!!!” Vanessa wrote alongside the video, which included Natalia’s childhood photos and those of her siblings and late father, Kobe. “You are what every parent hopes and prays for. You are such a beautiful, strong, smart, loving young woman with the kindest soul, and I am so proud to be your mommy! I love you, mama!”

A post on Vanessa’s Instagram Story also honored Kobe, who died along with their daughter, Gianna, in a helicopter crash in 2020, according to People. With the song “My Girl” by The Temptations playing in the background, she shared a photo of Kobe wearing a hospital bracelet he received the day Natalia was born.

“One day after the birth of Natalia Bryant, Kobe wore his hospital ID bracelet during the entire Lakes game💜,” Vanessa wrote.

Happy Birthday, Natalia!