“It’s vital for America’s HBCUs to preserve their vibrant history, ensuring that the places and the events that happened there are not forgotten,” National Park Service Director Chuck Sams said in a press release. “I’m proud that the National Park Service can support this locally-led stewardship.”

Efforts will kick start this year with grants to support repairs at Simmons College in Kentucky, Delaware State University and Cheyney University of Pennsylvania. The grant will help rehabilitate historic infrastructure like Delaware State’s Hope House, a pre-1885 three-story frame building that will soon provide campus social services.