“Anyone else having trouble watching N.C State big man D.J. Burns and not thinking about him kick-sliding in pass pro or getting out on pulls? Can’t just be me,” Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy tweeted last weekend.

He also noted that he received texts from multiple general managers and assistant general managers, who expressed interest in Burns if he decides to pursue a career in the NFL.

“Got texts from a GM, Ass’t GM, and college director within an hour of posting this on Friday night,” Nagy wrote. “NFL interest in D.J. Burns is a real thing.”