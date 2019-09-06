Angelica May, a 27-year-old North Carolina woman, got the surprise of a lifetime after beating cancer. May, who had stage-two triple-negative breast cancer, found the shocking surprise as she was surrounded by her loved ones at Novant Health Zimmer Cancer Institute in Wilmington, North Carolina after completing her last chemotherapy session, ABC 11 reported. As she was walking down the hallway, getting applause from her supporters, May received 10 flowers to symbolize the 10 years she spent with her lover, Imeek Watkins.
But that wasn’t the end of the surprise. Watkins got on his knees in the hallway and proposed to his high school sweetheart, who was overcome with tears as she said yes.
“He had my whole medical team on board with his planning and they were crying happy tears,” May told Storyful.
The joyous day started when May got a chance to ring the bell after completing therapy, Fox 10 Phoenix reported. She also received a certificate to commemorate the occasion. As May’s loved ones and hospital staff members surrounded her in the hallway, somebody in the crowd asked her if she “got this.” May confirmed that she’s ready to move forward.
But she never expected to see a red carpet and even more of her supporters waiting for her as she turned the hallway in the hospital. At the end of the long line of people, Watkins was waiting to propose to his girlfriend.
May covered her face and started crying as she realized what’s happening.
“You did it! You did it, beautiful!” several people said to May as she walked towards her boyfriend.
Watkins played a special video for his sweetheart before proposing. The clip featured a message Watkins’ niece, who said her uncle wants to know “Will you marry me?”
The room erupted with applause and cheers as May confirmed that she will indeed marry her high school sweetheart.