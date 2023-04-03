Lil Wayne’s son, Neal Carter, shared a snippet of his song on social media. The 14-year-old played the track while bopping to it during an Instagram Live on Monday.

The song featured lo-fi sounds and pitched-up vocals. Fans compared the snippet to artists such as Playboi Carti, Yeat and 100 Gecs.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by No Jumper 🏀 (@nojumper)

Neal was previously featured on his father’s mixtape, “No Ceilings 3,” released in 2020. The 14-year-old, who also goes by Young Carter, rapped on “Hollywood.”

Lil Wayne shares his son with singer Nivea, his ex-fiancee, whom he was engaged to in the early 2000s. The pair called it quits in 2010. The rapper has three other children with other women — 25-year-old Reginae, 15-year-old Dwayne Carter III and 14-year-old Kameron.

Lil Wayne recently announced he is set to join Drake on several April tour dates. The “It’s All A Blur Tour” includes talents like J. Cole and Lil Durk.

Blavity-UBlavity-U-NewsLil wayneNeal CarterYoung Carter