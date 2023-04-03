Lil Wayne shares his son with singer Nivea, his ex-fiancee, whom he was engaged to in the early 2000s. The pair called it quits in 2010. The rapper has three other children with other women — 25-year-old Reginae, 15-year-old Dwayne Carter III and 14-year-old Kameron.

Lil Wayne recently announced he is set to join Drake on several April tour dates. The “It’s All A Blur Tour” includes talents like J. Cole and Lil Durk.