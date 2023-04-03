Upon entering the new year, there are many things to look forward to. One thing that most of us can’t resist is new music from our favorite artists. Some, like Kid Cudi and 21 Savage, have already dropped new material this year. We’ve compiled a list of other highly anticipated records that we already know are set to drop in 2024’s first quarter.
'Everybody Can’t Go' - Benny the Butcher (Jan. 26)
Benny the Butcher has evolved after significant changes in his career, such as signing to the iconic Def Jam and establishing himself as an independent artist. Buffalo’s Finest is ready for his ultimate return, prepared to reaffirm his place on today’s Mount Rushmore of New York rappers. Seemingly taking a more commercial approach than his previous works without compromising too much, Benny the Butcher adds a dash of experimentation to his signature flow by releasing his two singles off the record, “Big Dog” featuring Lil Wayne and “Bron” with Grammy Award-winning producer Hit-Boy on the beat. Given all the legwork he’s put into his craft in the shadows of mainstream culture, it’s exciting to see him level up to the next echelon of his career.
'Coming Home' - Usher (Feb. 9)
From his epic Las Vegas residency to the glory of his inaugural halftime performance at Super Bowl LVIII, Usher is already on the verge of a red-hot start to 2024, marking more than 30 years of his illustrious career. Coming Home is Usher’s ninth studio album and first full-length offering in nearly eight years. He’s dropped myriad singles from the record: “Good Good” featuring 21 Savage and Summer Walker, “Risk It All” with H.E.R. and a remix to Jungkook’s “Standing Next to You.” Undoubtedly, the rest of the project will uphold a similar standard of excellence.
'This Is Me … Now' - Jennifer Lopez (Feb. 16)
Since the release of her last album, A.K.A., which dropped in 2014, Jennifer Lopez has had multiple changes in her life and career. She is making a big splash back on the music scene with a sequel to her third album, This Is Me… Then, with her forthcoming ninth album, This Is Me… Now. She will also premiere an accompanying film, This Is Me…Now: A Love Story, on Prime Video the day the album drops.
'Tyla' - Tyla (March 1)
Tyla is looking to capitalize on the meteoric success of her single “Water,” which catapulted her into becoming the youngest-ever South African and the first South African soloist in 55 years to enter the Billboard Hot 100. She will release her debut album on March 1 with delightful expectations from fans, and the young singer/songwriter will hit the road shortly after. The global trek will start in Oslo, Norway, on March 21 and traverse through the United Kingdom and Europe for its first lap. The North American portion of the tour begins on April 22 in San Francisco and hits major markets like Houston, Atlanta, Toronto and more.
'Blue Electric Light' - Lenny Kravitz (March 12)
Lenny Kravitz has had a remarkable run with a career spanning over three decades. As a professional musician, he’s dropped 11 full-length records. On March 12, the iconic rock star drops his 12th studio album, Blue Electric Light. In late 2023, Kravitz dropped his lead single for the record, “TK421.” From movies to music to phenomenal performances with some of the best in music, the legendary rock artist is timeless and has no plans to stop anytime soon.