Benny the Butcher has evolved after significant changes in his career, such as signing to the iconic Def Jam and establishing himself as an independent artist. Buffalo’s Finest is ready for his ultimate return, prepared to reaffirm his place on today’s Mount Rushmore of New York rappers. Seemingly taking a more commercial approach than his previous works without compromising too much, Benny the Butcher adds a dash of experimentation to his signature flow by releasing his two singles off the record, “Big Dog” featuring Lil Wayne and “Bron” with Grammy Award-winning producer Hit-Boy on the beat. Given all the legwork he’s put into his craft in the shadows of mainstream culture, it’s exciting to see him level up to the next echelon of his career.