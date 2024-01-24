From the outside looking in, New York City is a spot that’s almost too easy to romanticize. Countless films and television shows have painted it as one of the greatest cities in the world. Millions of locals would have to agree. However, that doesn’t mean they’re always welcoming to the countless tourists making their way through the Big Apple every single day. In fact, more than anywhere else in America, New Yorkers have a reputation for letting their attitudes get the better of them. This is precisely why picking up on a few slang words before your next visit might help save you some strife.

If you can walk and talk like you hail from Brooklyn, Queens, Coney Island, The Bronx, or anywhere else in the city that never sleeps, you’ll feel like less of a sore thumb amid all the hustle and bustle. The multicultural background of New York means that many of these terms have unique origins preceding their popularization there. Such as the Carribean-influenced “Bodega,” or the countless Yiddish words that’ve made their way into everyday vernacular.

Because NY is a city well-known for its amazing variety of food, we’ve included some slang that might make you feel more confident in ordering your meals. Besides that, you’ll be able to better identify between terms of endearment and insults, as well as understand the difference between being boujee, ratchet, and OD. After your lesson, let us know which phrase below sounds the best with a New York accent in the comments.

General Slang Popularized in New York

Deadass: Being so f***ing for real, in other words. New Yorkers are known to use this one when emphasizing how truthful they’re being.

Yerrr: Common greeting used to get someone’s attention instead of “hello” amongst locals.

Schlep: A term with Yiddish roots, schlepping describes traveling long distances across the city, whether by foot or using the subway.

Grill: To stare at someone unrelentingly for an uncomfortable amount of time, or raise accusatory questions aggressively.

Thirsty: A person who doesn’t know their worth and instead seeks it out in other people, usually coming across as desperate and needy to those they flirt with.

Ratchet: A person who appears unkempt, usually due to poor hygiene; can also be used to describe a person or object.

Boujee: On the opposite end of the spectrum of ratchet would be boujee – or someone who’s doing the most to keep all eyes on them. Be it using eccentric makeup, bold fashion risks, long nails, or expensive perfume, there’s an array of ways to have people comparing you to the French bourgeoisie.

Bing Bong: Popularized as social media sensations Side Talk NYC began going viral in 2022, for a few weeks. All anyone could associate with the East Coast was the phrase “bing bong.” It’s far less popular now, but will always live on in pop culture infamy.

Brick: A term used to describe chilly, miserable weather conditions.

Sus: Short for “suspect” or “suspicious,” most often used to describe people/places/things that should be avoided.

OD: Doing too much, similar to boujee, but without the element of rizz that leaves one looking good.

Facts: Acknowledging the truth in what someone else is speaking (the opposite would be calling “cap” on them).

Boss: Term of endearment mostly used between New York men, even when they don’t work together. It was previously popularized by Italian films.

Good Looks: A way of thanking someone for thinking of you, whether they hold the elevator door open or pick you up a dollar slice.

Guap/Paper: Other ways to describe what NYC natives have no shortage of hunger to make – MONEY.

Let’s Bounce: It’s time to head to the next venue, or back home.

Lemme Cop That: In this case, we’re not referring to the police. Rather, one’s desire to “cop” something means they’re eager to purchase it for themselves or another.

Book It: To run as quickly as you can, usually to get yourself out of unfavorable circumstances.

Bird: Often how one describes a promiscuous woman, or one who at least has a reputation for being extra friendly with men in the area.

Link: Making plans to connect with someone else.

On Line: While most others around the country call queueing up to wait for something standing “in line,” in New York, it’s “on line”.

Mint: Good looking and in high quality condition; can be used for your new crush or your latest thrift store find.

Food-Related Slang

Bodega: Small neighborhood convenience/grocery stores where locals get their essentials; many will be the home of adorable cats keeping watch over any rodent intruders.

Schmear: A lot of cream cheese (New Yorkers don’t play when it comes to their bagels).

Pie: Another word for pizza – not the sweet, pumpkin pie you enjoy at Thanksgiving.

Dollar Slice: On the topic of one of the Big Apple’s most popular dish, this refers to the famous pizza slices you can nab virtually everywhere throughout the city for only $1 or so.

Hero: Long deli sandwiches have different names all across America, including grinders and subs. In New York, people call them heroes, even if they don’t wear capes.