Nia Long is the latest cast member to join the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic from Antoine Fuqua. She’ll play the Jackson family matriarch, Katherine Jackson.

Long joins Michael Jackson’s nephew, Jaafar, who will portray him and Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson. Juliano Krue Valdi plays the pop star at a younger age.

According to the description from Lionsgate:

Michael will bring audiences a riveting and honest portrayal of the brilliant yet complicated man who became the King of Pop. The film presents his triumphs and tragedies on an epic, cinematic scale — from his human side and personal struggles to his undeniable creative genius, exemplified by his most iconic performances. As never before, audiences will experience an inside look into one of the most influential, trailblazing artists the world has ever known.

Along with Graham King (Bohemian Rhapsody), Michael is produced by the co-executors of the Michael Jackson estate, John Branca and John McClain. Michael is set to come to theaters on April 18, 2025.

“I’m so honored to tell Michael’s story. It’s been a long journey and I’m excited for the film to show audiences around the world a perspective of Michael that they’ve never seen,” said King in a prior statement.

“Michael Jackson was inarguably one of the greatest entertainers of all time,” said Adam Fogelson, Chair of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group. “His impact on music, video, art, fashion, culture – and so much more – was extraordinary and is still profoundly relevant. I can’t wait for audiences to be able to see this film in theaters worldwide next year.”