Following in the footsteps of her sister, Nicki Minaj, Ming Luanli (aka Ming Luan Li) is featured on Rakeem Love’s “Do It Again” and appeared in her first music video for the song.
On the track, which dropped in January before the video’s release on Friday, the newcomer drops cathartic bars meant to touch the heart and soul.
“You’re acting suspicious, you don’t know what you do to me/ You’re after these b***hes and wanna act like you glued to me,” Luanli raps on the track.
She continues, “You’re causing me glitches, the s**t don’t compute to me/ Like 1+1+1 will never make 2 to me/ You’re treating me brutally.”
Blavity U previously reported of the 18-year-old’s declaration of separating her career from her sister.
“So basically, as I’m to start my music career, further on, I would no longer be known as Nicki Minaj’s little sister. I’m known as Ming Luan Li,” she said in a video. “And right now, I’m going to do big things with myself without having to get secret help, any type of easy help.”
View this post on Instagram
While Luanli launches her career, Minaj’s Pink Friday 2 Tour is underway, with the rapper hitting several major cities, including Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles and her hometown of New York City, before kicking off the European leg.