The 18-year-old announced she is releasing two songs, “Do It Again” featuring Rakeem Love and “Thinking About You,” which dropped last week.

Li said she wants to forge her path as an artist and told fans she wants to distance herself from being solely known as Nicki Minaj’s little sister.

“So, basically, as I’m going to start my music career, further on, I would no longer be known as Nicki Minaj’s little sister. I’m known as Ming Luan Li,” she said in a video. “And right now, I’m going to do big things with myself without having to get secret help, any type of easy help.”