Over a decade ago, Nicki Minaj shared that she had a little sister with a photograph posted on X, formerly known as Twitter. Her fans were introduced to Ming Luan Li, the rapper’s half-sister on her father’s side of the family. Today, Minaj’s youngest sibling is launching her music career.
The 18-year-old announced she is releasing two songs, “Do It Again” featuring Rakeem Love and “Thinking About You,” which dropped last week.
Li said she wants to forge her path as an artist and told fans she wants to distance herself from being solely known as Nicki Minaj’s little sister.
“So, basically, as I’m going to start my music career, further on, I would no longer be known as Nicki Minaj’s little sister. I’m known as Ming Luan Li,” she said in a video. “And right now, I’m going to do big things with myself without having to get secret help, any type of easy help.”
Li also addressed the recent drama surrounding Minaj and her diss track against Megan Thee Stallion, “Big Foot.”
“I’m going to work my way to the top. And all these rumors where if I care about any type of beef or drama, has nothing to do with me,” she said.
“What I want to work on is my music. I want to work on my career,” Li added. “I want to do something with my life. I want to make better choices. I want to be better. And yeah, I appreciate all the love and support and stuff like that. And I love the songs. Love the two songs we have now, and I appreciate y’all.”