Democratic National Committee Chair Jaime Harrison, also from South Carolina, released a statement saying, in part, “This isn’t hard: condemning slavery is the baseline for anyone who wants to be president of the United States, but Nikki Haley and the rest of the MAGA GOP are choking on their words trying to rewrite history.”

The Biden-Harris presidential campaign posted a video of Haley’s comments, and President Joe Biden responded to the video with a four-word tweet: “It was about slavery.”

By Thursday, “Nikki Haley” and “Civil War” were trending on social media, as she was largely criticized for her answer. Responding to the growing criticism to her response, Haley said on The Pulse of NH — News Talk Radio Network on Thursday morning, “I mean, of course, the Civil War was about slavery,” before pivoting back to her talking points that “It was about individual freedom. It was about economic freedom” and saying that we should “never go back to the stain of slavery,” Politico reported.

So far, Haley’s comments are continuing to be criticized by political pundits and social media posters who see her and the Republican Party as continuing to downplay the impacts of racism and slavery in the country. Haley may continue to try to clean up her words, but for many, her initial answer has told them what they need to know about her views and those of her party.