Most people know of Ermias Joseph Asghedom as Nipsey Hussle, an American rapper, activist, and entrepreneur. He was born on August 15, 1985, in Los Angeles, California, and he tragically passed away on March 31, 2019. Nipsey Hussle’s many successful projects like his mixtape series Slauson Boy, Bullets Ain’t Got No Name and The Marathon, plus his entrepreneurship made him a standout in the industry.

Additionally, he was known to be dedicated to community activism and investment, aiming to uplift and empower the South Los Angeles neighborhood where he grew up. Over the years, all of these endeavors have culminated into some very inspiring and motivational Nipsey Hussle quotes. Hussle was all about encouraging others to not be the one to stand in the way of their own greatness. Hard work defined his career and he always made that clear to fans.

Hussle’s sudden and tragic death was a significant loss to the hip-hop community. He left behind a legacy of resilience, entrepreneurship, and social activism. His contributions to both the music industry and his community continue to be celebrated and remembered.

Nipsey Hussle Quotes Taken From His Thoughtful Lyrics or Insightful Words

“Dedication, hard work, plus patience.” “I’m about seeing long-term, seeing a vision, understanding nothing really worthwhile happens overnight, and just sticking to your script long enough to make something real happen.” “Success or greatness come with a roller-coaster ride… anybody can apply the marathon concept to what they do.” “If you’ve got a plan, it’s not just like a pipe dream. You have a step-by-step list of things to do to get to your goal.” “The most important thing, number one, is you gotta get rid of doubt. If you got doubt in what you’re doing, it’s not gonna work.” “On a mission your worst enemy is idle time.” “The game is gonna test you, never fold. Stay ten toes down. It’s not on you, it’s in you, and what’s in you, they can’t take away.” “Sometimes you have to take two steps back to take ten forward.” “Define who you are and what you are, and be clear on that. Meditate on that and then, live and die by that.” “It’s not about how much money you can make, it’s about how much you can keep and who you can help.” “Be your own biggest fan, your own biggest believer, and put it on your back and carry the weight.” “You’re not going to scare me into being somebody I don’t want to be.” “I’m about seeing long-term, seeing a vision, understanding nothing really worthwhile happens overnight, and just sticking to your script long enough to make something real happen.” “If you don’t know your full-throttle history, the whole story of how you came to where you are, it’s kind of hard to put things together.” “Sometimes you need adversary to help you realize your own strength.” “It’s not about the destination. It’s about the journey.” “The only limit to your impact is your imagination and commitment.” “We playing the long game. We don’t want the money to stop when we go. When we can’t work no more. We want it to outlive us, we want it to be generational.” “You’re not going to please everybody. You’re not going to be able to make everybody think what you doing is the right thing.” “I’m at peace with what I’m doing, I feel good with what I wake up doing and about my lifestyle.” “Success to me is just being able to do what you love to do and support yourself all through.” “I’d rather invest in real estate – invest in some assets as opposed to trick all my money in diamonds and cars – it look good but at the end of the day you’re losing value. It ain’t appreciating, it’s depreciating. Straight up.” “Economics is the answer, empowering people economically is how you really, really make an impact.” “My thing is that I don’t give no person that much power over my path that I’m walking. Not one person can make or break what I’m doing, except me or God.” “I’m about seeing long-term, seeing a vision, understanding nothing really worthwhile happens overnight, and just sticking to your script long enough to make something real happen.” “I believe that economics is based on scarcity of markets. And it’s possible to monetize your art without compromising the integrity of it for commerce.” “I’m more focused on giving solutions and inspiration more than anything.” “Get on your marathon ’til you bruise your feet.” “Started out the trunk, ended up at the dealership.” “I’m the type of person where my safe place to be emotional is the booth.”

These Nipsey Hussle quotes show how powerful words are and how their impact can live on much longer than one’s life. They will continue to serve as a part of his legacy.