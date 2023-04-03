“Fashion, style, outlet stores, we were far removed from everything. We didn’t have any fashion sense in that community, but my girl friend and I were very fashionable. We were just not satisfied with the ordinary,” she said.

Tusajiwe did things her own way. She changed her name 28 years ago from Linda Annette Sims. She said the name was “too country” and decided to change it. Her name, Theuda Nmosa Tusajiwe, is derived from Swahili, according to AL.com. The outlet reported that it means benevolent, charitable, and blessed by God.

“I changed my name because it fits who I am. It describes who I am as a person. African names describe your character or what you strive to be, things you want to develop in your character,” Tusajiwe said.

At the time, Tusajiwe and her friend started making outfits with the help of the only person in their community who knew how to sew. They later saved money, bought their own sewing machine and made new outfits to go dancing, according to AL.com.

Tusajiwe’s love for sewing continued after graduating high school. She then entered the military and held fashion shows in the barracks to showcase her talent.