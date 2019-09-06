Normani has her fans salivating after she went to social media on Feb. 21 to announce her upcoming debut album. The 27-year-old first deleted everything from her Instagram page, then posted the cover of her new project, Dopamine. Normani is seen wearing a black two-piece on the cover while riding an all-black rocket ship, featured against a white background.
“cryingg typing this rn. DOPAMINE THE ALBUM,” Normani wrote in the caption of her post.
Normani rose to fame in 2012 as a member of the popular girl group Fifth Harmony. The five-member group, which was discovered through The X Factor, featured Ally Brooke, Camila Cabello, Normani, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui. The women first appeared on the show as solo singers, U.S. Weekly reported. However, judges Simon Cowell, Demi Lovato, L.A. Reid and Britney Spears brought them together as a group. Normani and her groupmates, who initially called themselves Lylas and 1432, later changed their name to Fifth Harmony.
Cowell signed the group to his record label and they released two albums before Cabello left to pursue her solo career in 2016, Variety reported. Fifth Harmony recorded their third and final album in 2017 before splitting up. Some of Fifth Harmony’s hit songs include “Bo$$,” “Work From Home” and “That’s My Girl.”
Normani, who continued her career as a solo artist, signed with Keep Cool/RCA Records and dropped several singles in the following years. Some of her early hits included “Dancing With a Stranger” with Sam Smith and “Love Lies” alongside Khalid.
Normani also found success with “Wild Side,” a duet she performed with Cardi B — which peaked at No. 14 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Additionally, Normani is featured in Baby Keem’s music video, “Family Ties,” with Kendrick Lamar.
In 2022, Normami signed with Hipgnosis Songs Groupher and hinted at the possibility of a new album coming soon. However, Normani’s story took another turn in 2023 when she split up with manager Brandon Silverstein. Shortly after, Normani signed a new deal with managers Brandon Creed and Lydia Asrat, per Variety.
When she reflected on her solo career in a 2022 interview with Bustle, Normani said there are advantages and disadvantages to being in the public eye.
“I think being an artist in general is really hard, especially being in the public eye since I was 15. The last 10 years of my life have been really, really tough,” Normani told Bustle. “Being a teenager and not being able to make the mistakes that teenagers typically would … in a sense [I was] not normal, from that point on to the rest of my life, honestly.”
She added, “As ugly as it can be, it’s also just as beautiful. Not complaining, but it is hard.”
Normani hasn’t yet announced a release date for Dopamine. Are you excited?