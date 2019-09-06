Normani has her fans salivating after she went to social media on Feb. 21 to announce her upcoming debut album. The 27-year-old first deleted everything from her Instagram page, then posted the cover of her new project, Dopamine. Normani is seen wearing a black two-piece on the cover while riding an all-black rocket ship, featured against a white background.

“cryingg typing this rn. DOPAMINE THE ALBUM,” Normani wrote in the caption of her post.