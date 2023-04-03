According to WTVD, the supercentenarian was surrounded by her loved ones as she reveled in the joyous occasion, with over 100 years of life experiences.

Born in 1919, Rogers has witnessed a century’s worth of historical events, technological advancements and societal changes. She has also lived through the service of 19 U.S. presidents, with Woodrow Wilson being the first president in office during that time, per WTVD.