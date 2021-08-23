Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s eldest daughter, North West, posted an unprompted “honest makeup review” of her mother’s skincare and beauty line Skkn By Kim. The 10-year-old is known for trolling her mother for fun, but North had only positive things to say about the beauty products on Sunday.

The energetic video shared on the mother-daughter joint TikTok account highlighted Kardashian’s latest lip liners, lipsticks and matte eye shadow palette. North began the video by showcasing matte eye shadow swatches on her arm before picking a color for her makeup look. The palette is “neutral,” which North likes — especially since it’s “classic Kim” eye shadow colors.

“Just classic,” she added.

However, her eyes adopted a “dramatic” look, diving into the palette’s darkest shade — black. She went for an emo look by creating a large black star over her eye with eye shadow.

“It is just eating up,” she said about the pigment. “left no crumbs.”

A short dance and laugh break followed before whipping lip liners and lipstick to test. North’s comical review and lip combo tutorial inspired many to try her mom’s new line.

“This is so good,” she said while applying the matte lipstick. “No words.”

If you’re a fan of North, then you’re familiar with her love of makeup. She has done countless makeup looks on her mom and herself, which viewers love. North is an IT girl in her own right, and online fans agree.

“North West doing an ‘honest review’ of her mom’s makeup line in her bonnet on TikTok has me crying. That baby is going places!” a user wrote on X.

“Just saw the tik tok of North West reviewing Kim’s makeup and ong that lip combo she put on ate down,” another user tweeted.

Kardashian recently told People she enjoys the shared love of makeup with North.

“It’s great to see how passionate she gets about it — she’s so skilled at special effects makeup,” Kardashian said. “And I love that this is what she is into right now.”