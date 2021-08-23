North West stole the show in her father Kanye West’s most recent music video, demonstrating that she is carrying on his artistic legacy.

Ye released the music video, “Talking/Once Again,” featuring Ty Dolla $ign from their upcoming Vultures album. The video starts with North getting her hair braided as she raps her verse on the tune, repeatedly chanting.

“You don’t want no problems, you just —” she rapped and then harmonically, “Talking.”

The dimly lit video captures close-up shots of the father and daughter together. In another moment, they both wear grills and smile together as she whispers in her dad’s ear, and he laughs.

“I love it here / we gonna take over the year for another year / it’s your bestie, Miss Miss Westie,” she rapped.

Throughout the song, North confidently displays her vocal prowess. Her vocals are repeated throughout the video, and she whispers into Kanye’s ear.

“Don’t try to test me/it’s gonna get messy/ it’s gonna get messy / just bless me,” she continued.

North made her rap debut during Kanye’s listening party in Miami. Fans exploded over the clip of North performing confidently with her father and team on stage.

North’s sense of fashion, artistic eye, and prominent personality make her multitalented. North recently revealed she wanted to follow in her parents’ business footsteps as she steps into maturity. During her i-D magazine interview, she revealed her plans for choosing a career.

“A basketball player, a rapper, um…Well, when I was seven, I wanted to be a boxer,” she told the outlet. “But now I don’t want to be a boxer. I’m going to do art on the side.”

“When I’m like, 13, I want to walk dogs, to make money to buy art supplies, because everything around here is so expensive. So a rapper, a basketball player, and I’m going to make artwork that I sell,” she added.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West share North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. Formerly married for seven years, the SKIMS founder filed for divorce in February 2021 — He has since remarried Bianca Censori.