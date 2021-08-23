During her father’s Vultures listening party, North West rapped along to a preview of her new song. As part of Kanye West’s rave event at Wynwood Marketplace in Miami on Monday night, North appeared on stage with her father and Ty Dolla $ign. The rave included appearances from artists like Kodak Black, Chris Brown, Lil Durk, Bump J, Freddie Gibbs and Offset.

North has a new unreleased track off Vultures.

North West rapping over James Blake sample on Kanye West & Ty Dolla Sign’s project “Vultures” 🔥🤯



In a video from the listening party, the 10-year-old can be heard rapping over a simple beat while she and her father dance on stage.

“It’s your bestie/Miss Miss Westie/Don’t try to test me/It’s gonna get messy/It’s gonna get messy/Just, just bless me,” she rapped.

North was confident on stage, dancing and rapping along to her track as her dad proudly hyped her up on stage. The 10-year-old wore an all-black fit matching her father’s album aesthetic. As part of the rave, Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign performed the album’s title track, and Ye donned a black Ku Klux Klan-inspired hood.

North and Kanye have “collaborated” on projects before. She told her parents that she wanted to emulate her dad’s fame, and in 2019, she tried her hand at rapping on stage at Kanye’s Yeezy fashion show in Paris.

In Kanye’s 2013 music video for “Black Skinhead,” he previously featured the same imagery in a black hood, according to XXL. A new song from Vultures will be dropping on Friday, and Ye teased one on Monday. On social media, a black-and-white clip showed Ye on a balcony with his back turned. He was wearing a jacket with the word “Vultures” and a picture of a shield with two dragons. In the background, a sample of The Backstreet Boys’ song Everybody (Backstreet’s Back) is sampled.