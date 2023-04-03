The common adage that the apple doesn’t fall too from the tree seems to ring 100% true as Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, and Kim Kardashian’s eldest child, North West, has announced that she would drop her debut album soon.
On Sunday, Ye hosted an album release event to announce the upcoming release of Vultures 2. In tandem with her dad’s agenda, Forbes reported North publicly announcing that “she’s been working on an album.”
She expressed the project would be called Elementary School Dropout, an homage to her father’s debut album, The College Dropout, which skyrocketed him from his status as Roc-A-Fella’s in-house producer to being one of the most groundbreaking artists in the history of hip-hop.
At 10 years old, North West is doing more than most at her age. She was featured on the chorus for “Talking,” a single from Vultures 1, the first installment in Ye and Ty Dolla $ign’s Vultures franchise, released in February.
According to Rolling Out, the young star made history by becoming one of the first artists ever to hit the Billboard Hot 100, with the track debuting at No. 30.
TMZ reported that Kim Kardashian showed tremendous love to her daughter on her Instagram Story, writing, “My baby!!! 👏🏼🖤🫶🏼” over a screenshot from Chart Data’s tweet mentioning North as one of the youngest artists to chart.
Further details of Elementary School Dropout have yet to be confirmed, but are you excited to hear North West’s debut album?