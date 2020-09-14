Princetville, North Carolina, the oldest town in the United States that was founded by formerly enslaved people, has long faced the threat of flooding, which has grown worse in recent years. Most recently, 2016’s Hurricane Matthew submerged the town under more than 10 feet of water. With the survival of the town under question, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has made available nearly $11 million to relocate the entire town to higher ground. The state has already helped secure 53 acres of land for the relocation. The plan is to build a new town center, with a government building, fire station and apartments; private developers will hopefully invest in further developing the new location.

The relocation plan settles a long-running debate for the town, which was founded on flood-prone land and has seen increasingly severe environmental disasters. Princeville’s Mayor Bobbie Jones, supported by some of the town’s residents, has sought to maintain the original location. But a plan to rebuild the town’s levee has been delayed by the Army Corps of Engineers, leaving the town at risk. Other residents have accepted individual government buyouts and relocated elsewhere. Others have simply left, though there’s hope that some may return once the new location is established.