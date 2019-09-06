Oprah Winfrey is showing nothing but the utmost love and respect toward Taraji P. Henson despite ongoing rumors that they are feuding with each other. Winfrey, who produced The Color Purple, took a moment to clear the air during an interview with ET Online at the 2024 Golden Globes. The media mogul said she has been supporting Henson, one of the stars of The Color Purple, throughout the entire production of the acclaimed film.
“I would just like to say about this whole Taraji thing … I heard I was trending yesterday,” Winfrey told ET’s Kevin Frazier. “People are saying that I was not supporting Taraji. Taraji will tell you herself that I’ve been the greatest champion of this film. Championing not only the behind the scenes projection but also everything that everybody needed. So whenever I heard that there was something that someone needed, I’m not in charge of the budget because that’s Warner Brothers you know that’s the way the studio system works.”
Rumors first started circulating back in December after a viral clip showed Winfrey posing with the stars of the film on the Empire State Building’s observation deck. Fans noticed that Winfrey walked toward Henson, but the pair didn’t greet each other. Later in the video clip, cast members Fantasia Barrino-Taylor and Danielle Brooks joined Winfrey and Henson. That’s when Winfrey walked away from Henson to stand next to Brooks.
“I also noticed the body language of Taraji and Oprah, it was awkward, I ran to the comments to see if anyone else noticed,” one person commented online, according to Business Insider. Others also made similar comments.
“The eyes will never lie! The pain in Taraji’s face is evident. And the silent conversation between her & Fantasia is loud!” another person chimed in.
While fans continue to analyze the now-viral clip, two photos captured on the same day showed Henson and Winfrey posing for pictures and smiling together. Henson also went to social media on Dec. 21 to shut down rumors.
“Ms. OPRAH has been nothing less than a steady and solid beacon of light to ALL OF THE CAST of The Color Purple!!!” She has provided ENCOURAGEMENT, GUIDANCE and UNWAVERING SUPPORT to us all,” part of the 53-year-old Oscar nominee’s Instagram caption read.
While promoting The Color Purple, Henson praised Winfrey for stepping up when the cast expressed concerns about the challenges they faced during production of the film, including the lack of dressing rooms and food.
“You know, she called me, she called me personally,” Henson told TODAY. “Not my team, not my people — me. And asked me, ‘Taraji, if there’s anything you need, you let me know.’ And I said it with a shaking voice, I was like, ‘Well, yeah,’ — since she asked. And I told her and she fixed everything the next day.”
Looks like there’s nothing but love between Winfrey and Henson, reminding us all of the dangers of over analyzing a short clip via the internet.