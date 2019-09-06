Oprah Winfrey is showing nothing but the utmost love and respect toward Taraji P. Henson despite ongoing rumors that they are feuding with each other. Winfrey, who produced The Color Purple, took a moment to clear the air during an interview with ET Online at the 2024 Golden Globes. The media mogul said she has been supporting Henson, one of the stars of The Color Purple, throughout the entire production of the acclaimed film.

“I would just like to say about this whole Taraji thing … I heard I was trending yesterday,” Winfrey told ET’s Kevin Frazier. “People are saying that I was not supporting Taraji. Taraji will tell you herself that I’ve been the greatest champion of this film. Championing not only the behind the scenes projection but also everything that everybody needed. So whenever I heard that there was something that someone needed, I’m not in charge of the budget because that’s Warner Brothers you know that’s the way the studio system works.”