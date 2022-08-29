Education-related inequity has consistently been a disturbing theme across many underserved communities. Teachers with low wages, out-of-date materials and a lack of resource allocation are all challenges that hinder a child’s ability to learn.

The failure to address education equity is a surefire way to see economic and social disparities widen within underserved communities. A New York Times article analyzed a study based on SAT scores from students in different income demographics. The study revealed that students from the top 1% were 13 times more likely to score 1300 or higher on their SAT compared to lower-income students. The study connected this finding to students in higher economic areas having access to more resources, including tutors, better study and preparation materials, opportunities for enrichment and increased parent involvement.

Within the study, Sean Reardon, a professor of poverty and inequality in education at the Stanford Graduate School of Education, said, “Kids in disadvantaged neighborhoods end up behind the starting line even when they get to kindergarten.”

He added, “On average, our schools aren’t very good at undoing that damage.”

While the economic factor is a large issue to tackle, community-based service organizations and nonprofits are working overtime to bridge the gap using outcome-based approaches to ensure all children have a chance for lifelong success. These community-funded volunteer organizations create inclusive educational environments regardless of students’ background, race, socioeconomic status, gender and learning ability, to name a few. They support students’ interests through responsive and challenging curriculums and specialized vocational training.