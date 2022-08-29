Education-related inequity has consistently been a disturbing theme across many underserved communities. Teachers with low wages, out-of-date materials and a lack of resource allocation are all challenges that hinder a child’s ability to learn.
The failure to address education equity is a surefire way to see economic and social disparities widen within underserved communities. A New York Times article analyzed a study based on SAT scores from students in different income demographics. The study revealed that students from the top 1% were 13 times more likely to score 1300 or higher on their SAT compared to lower-income students. The study connected this finding to students in higher economic areas having access to more resources, including tutors, better study and preparation materials, opportunities for enrichment and increased parent involvement.
Within the study, Sean Reardon, a professor of poverty and inequality in education at the Stanford Graduate School of Education, said, “Kids in disadvantaged neighborhoods end up behind the starting line even when they get to kindergarten.”
He added, “On average, our schools aren’t very good at undoing that damage.”
While the economic factor is a large issue to tackle, community-based service organizations and nonprofits are working overtime to bridge the gap using outcome-based approaches to ensure all children have a chance for lifelong success. These community-funded volunteer organizations create inclusive educational environments regardless of students’ background, race, socioeconomic status, gender and learning ability, to name a few. They support students’ interests through responsive and challenging curriculums and specialized vocational training.
Black Girls CODE
For example, Black Girls CODE focuses on introducing young Black girls and students of color to computer programming and tech to nurture their interest in careers within science, technology, engineering and math. The organization introduces students to role models and mentors of existing female technologists of color to shift the equation with hopes of increasing the education and employment rates of Black and brown women in STEM fields. In a previous story, Blavity reported the organization hopes to have “taught one million Black girls to code by 2050.”
Milwaukee's Black Arts MKE
Milwaukee’s Black Arts MKE has served over 15,000 youth and their families through performing arts and theatre enrichment programs. The organization works with at-risk youth, offering them employment, access, visibility and skill development opportunities through exposure to the disciplines of high-quality public performances. The organization’s newest week-long summer camp opportunity, I.AM Masterclass, allows students to witness a breath-taking performance at the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater.
After a successful first run of the I.AM Masterclass, Executive Director Barbara Wanzo expressed that the organization is intentional about exposing youth to artistic expression.
“We’re continually looking for impactful ways to inspire creativity in our youth. We have incredible MKE-based talent who work with students every day. Still, so many youth never have the opportunity to travel beyond Milwaukee, not to mention get direct exposure to this caliber of performing arts talent,” she said, according to the organization’s website.
She added, “As is often said in our community, ‘If they see it, they will believe it.'”
The Brotherhood Sister Sol
For over 25 years, The Brotherhood Sister Sol has focused on enriching Black and Latinx youth. Based in Harlem, New York, the organization provides educational direction rooted in social justice, advocacy and equity.
The organization’s foundation is its Rites of Passage Program, an intense six-year program structured around Pan-African and Latino History, Sexism and Misogyny, LGBTQ Rights & History, as well as Political Education and Social Justice.
The Brotherhood Sister Sol prides itself on having 94% of its participants graduate from high school. Media mogul Oprah Winfrey previously sang the praises of the organization in a powerful testimonial.
“[The Brotherhood Sister Sol] is using their passion to uplift and inspire a next generation through extraordinary work that creates leaders and a sanctuary for children…. where their members can develop a higher vision of themselves,” she said.
The solution to educational inequity is not only rooted in financial supplementation but also in addressing the individual needs of each student. Providing tailored educational and social experiences that cultivate a sense of belonging and accomplishment is vital. These community organizations are just a few around the country working to give Black and brown students a fair chance and opportunity to carve their pathway to success.