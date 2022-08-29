Property is power. Owning a home and land has always been the American dream. Unfortunately, that dream has often been made nightmarish for Black people. Post-slavery Black families fought hard to obtain land and build the foundation of what would become generational wealth for future generations.

Often, the families had their progress deferred due to racist practices, including raised property taxes, police harassment and illegal purchases. As time passed, access to education and employment increased, and so did the Black middle class. This made home and land ownership an achievable milestone. This was also when inner cities introduced the idea of housing projects that were supposed to provide living accommodations for lower-income families. Fast forward to 2024, and these areas that were once considered less than favorable or low-income have now been overtaken by gentrification and forced overhaul.

While the cosmetic upgrades lend to curbside appeal, the truth behind gentrification is ugly. Astronomical real estate prices, redlining and unfair housing policies have pushed Black residents out with no place to go.

A 2020 study conducted by Stanford sociologists focused on how gentrification has disproportionately adverse effects on minority communities. The influx of individuals with access to money and resources has caused a housing crisis for individuals without the same options.